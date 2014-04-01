© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Published April 1, 2014 at 3:25 PM MST
Keep Our Community Strong!

April 9 is Arizona Gives Day, a state-wide initiative to bring awareness to local nonprofits and funding opportunities.  KNAU is participating this year and “giving back” to our fellow nonprofits by promoting the day via the KNAU airwaves in the form of Day Sponsorships.  This allows other nonprofits to “save” their day sponsorships for important events and awareness activities. 

You can find your favorite nonprofit, including KNAU, and make your contribution at http://azgives.razoo.com/giving_events/az14/home

And, if you’re not sure where you’ll be on Wednesday, you can schedule your donation ahead of time.

Thanks to all of our nonprofits—and to you—for keeping our community strong!

KNAU and Arizona News