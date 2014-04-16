© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests to Implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Tuesday

Published April 16, 2014 at 7:14 PM MST
Published April 16, 2014 at 7:14 PM MST
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will implement stage 1 fire restrictions at 8 a.m. on Tue, April 22.

Under the restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are allowed in developed campgrounds only. Devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off are allowed within an area that is cleared of flammable materials within three feet of the device. The restrictions also limit smoking to within enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed campgrounds or while in an area that is cleared of all flammable material at least three feet in diameter. Fireworks and incendiary devices are always prohibited on all national forest lands.

On Friday, the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto national forests will put stage 1 restrictions in effect.

