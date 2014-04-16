Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests to Implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Tuesday

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will implement stage 1 fire restrictions at 8 a.m. on Tue, April 22.

Under the restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are allowed in developed campgrounds only. Devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off are allowed within an area that is cleared of flammable materials within three feet of the device. The restrictions also limit smoking to within enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed campgrounds or while in an area that is cleared of all flammable material at least three feet in diameter. Fireworks and incendiary devices are always prohibited on all national forest lands.

On Friday, the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto national forests will put stage 1 restrictions in effect.