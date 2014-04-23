Persons of Interest Sought in Doney Park Wildfire

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service and the Flagstaff Fire Department are searching for persons of interest regarding a wildfire in Doney Park earlier in the week. The blaze scorched less than an acre and was quickly controlled by crews.

An on-scene witness told law-enforcement officials that he had observed two people shooting clay pigeons in the area before the fire started. The two individuals are estimated to be in their late 20s or early 30s and are described as a white male, between 6-feet 3-inches and 6-feet 7-inches tall, with short blond hair. They’re also looking for a female with brown braided hair in a ponytail. They were driving a blue pickup truck with a camper shell. The truck was possibly a Toyota.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Coconino National Forest at (928) 527-3552.