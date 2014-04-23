© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Wallow-fire-USFS-Ap-sit-NF-inferno-5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Persons of Interest Sought in Doney Park Wildfire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU staff
Published April 23, 2014 at 1:59 PM MST

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service and the Flagstaff Fire Department are searching for persons of interest regarding a wildfire in Doney Park earlier in the week. The blaze scorched less than an acre and was quickly controlled by crews.

An on-scene witness told law-enforcement officials that he had observed two people shooting clay pigeons in the area before the fire started. The two individuals are estimated to be in their late 20s or early 30s and are described as a white male, between 6-feet 3-inches and 6-feet 7-inches tall, with short blond hair. They’re also looking for a female with brown braided hair in a ponytail. They were driving a blue pickup truck with a camper shell. The truck was possibly a Toyota.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Coconino National Forest at (928) 527-3552.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireLocal NewsFire Season 2014
Related Content