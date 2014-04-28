© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Wallow-fire-USFS-Ap-sit-NF-inferno-5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Wildfire Preparedness Meeting Set for Tuesday in Eager

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published April 28, 2014 at 8:41 AM MST

A wildfire information preparedness meeting will be held at the Eager Town Hall Tue, April 29 at 6 p.m. It will be hosted by local fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service, emergency preparedness, public health, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, and managers of the Hazardous Fuels Reduction Grant Program.

The focus of the meeting will be the new Ready, Set, Go program, an emergency program designed to protect homes and lives in the wildland-urban interface. On the agenda, will be weather conditions, fire season, red flag warnings, and the Northern Arizona Public Information System. Managers of the Hazardous Fuels Reduction Grants Program will discuss its benefits and how to sign up.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, along with the Coconino, Prescott, Tonto and areas of the Kaibab national forests, are currently under Stage 1 fire restrictions. Under the restrictions campfires and non-gas stoves are limited to developed campgrounds. Also, smoking is only allowed in campground and enclosed buildings and vehicles.

For current wildfire information, restrictions and red flag warnings, see www.311info.net, www.fs.usda.gov/asnf and www.firerestrictions.us, or call (928) 333-3412.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireLocal NewsFire Season 2014
Related Content