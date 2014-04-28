Wildfire Preparedness Meeting Set for Tuesday in Eager

A wildfire information preparedness meeting will be held at the Eager Town Hall Tue, April 29 at 6 p.m. It will be hosted by local fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service, emergency preparedness, public health, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, and managers of the Hazardous Fuels Reduction Grant Program.

The focus of the meeting will be the new Ready, Set, Go program, an emergency program designed to protect homes and lives in the wildland-urban interface. On the agenda, will be weather conditions, fire season, red flag warnings, and the Northern Arizona Public Information System. Managers of the Hazardous Fuels Reduction Grants Program will discuss its benefits and how to sign up.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, along with the Coconino, Prescott, Tonto and areas of the Kaibab national forests, are currently under Stage 1 fire restrictions. Under the restrictions campfires and non-gas stoves are limited to developed campgrounds. Also, smoking is only allowed in campground and enclosed buildings and vehicles.

For current wildfire information, restrictions and red flag warnings, see www.311info.net, www.fs.usda.gov/asnf and www.firerestrictions.us, or call (928) 333-3412.