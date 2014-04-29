Despite Recent Moisture, Fire Restrictions Remain on National Forests

Officials with northern Arizona’s national forests are reminding the public that despite the recent moisture across the region, Stage 1 fire restrictions are still in place. This applies to the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott, Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests. Also, Coconino County as well as the cities of Flagstaff and Prescott are still implementing their own fire restrictions.

This week’s weather forecasts are calling for warm, dry and windy conditions, which officials say will dry our forest fuels and return the area to high fire danger.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are allowed in developed campgrounds only. Also, smoking is only allowed in developed campgrounds or within enclosed vehicles or buildings.

For information on area fire restrictions, see http://firerestrictions.us.az.