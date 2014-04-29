© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Despite Recent Moisture, Fire Restrictions Remain on National Forests

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published April 29, 2014 at 1:26 PM MST

Officials with northern Arizona’s national forests are reminding the public that despite the recent moisture across the region, Stage 1 fire restrictions are still in place. This applies to the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott, Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests. Also, Coconino County as well as the cities of Flagstaff and Prescott are still implementing their own fire restrictions.

This week’s weather forecasts are calling for warm, dry and windy conditions, which officials say will dry our forest fuels and return the area to high fire danger.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are allowed in developed campgrounds only. Also, smoking is only allowed in developed campgrounds or within enclosed vehicles or buildings.

For information on area fire restrictions, see http://firerestrictions.us.az.

