Stage 1 Fire Restrictions to Start on the Coronado National Forest

Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect Thursday for the Coronado National Forest and several other sites in southern Arizona. The same restrictions are currently in place in many other parts of the state including the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott, Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests.

The new restrictions will apply to the Gila District of the Bureau of Land Management, all districts of the Coronado National Forest and Saguaro National Park. Other areas affected by the bans include Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, Coronado National Memorial, Chiricahua National Monument, Fort Bowie National Historic Site, Tumacacori National Historic Park, and Organ Pipe National Monument.

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are only allowed in developed campgrounds. Also, smoking is only allowed in developed campgrounds or within enclosed vehicles and buildings.

For more info on fire restrictions, see http://firerestrictions.us.az.