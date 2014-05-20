Brush Fire Closes I-17 Near Sunset Point

Traffic/Fire Alert:

ADOT reports that I-17 is closed in both directions near Sunset Point north of Phoenix due to a brush fire. The freeway is closed from mile marker 254 northbound, to mile marker 262 southbound. No word yet as to the size of the fire or when I-17 may reopen. You can find more information at az511.gov or follow ADOT's Facebook page and Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT).