Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Brush Fire Closes I-17 Near Sunset Point

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published May 20, 2014 at 2:45 PM MST

Traffic/Fire Alert:
ADOT reports that I-17 is closed in both directions near Sunset Point north of Phoenix due to a brush fire. The freeway is closed from mile marker 254 northbound, to mile marker 262 southbound. No word yet as to the size of the fire or when I-17 may reopen. You can find more information at az511.gov or follow ADOT's Facebook page and Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT).

