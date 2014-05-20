Oak Creek Canyon Fire Triggers Evacuations Near Slide Rock

According to the Coconino National Forest, an approximately 20-acre Slide Fire has caused the announcement of evacuation orders for areas of Oak Creek Canyon north of Slide Rock State Park. According to the Arizona Daily Sun, Highway 89 is closed at the Oak Creek Overlook and may soon close near Ft. Tuthill in Flagstaff. The Slide Fire was reported around 4 p.m. today and is burning on the north side of the highway near Slide Rock State Park.

Multiple firefighting units are on scene including two hotshot crews, four engines, two helicopters, and air-attack unit and Sedona Fire.

It is unknown whether any structures are threatened. The fire is currently burning north and the cause is unknown.