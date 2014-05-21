Residents of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands Put on Alert

As a result of the 4,500-acre Slide Fire, the communities of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands have been given pre-evacuation notice. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, the announcement came with several other advisories concerning the fire.

The designation does not yet apply to Mountainaire or Pine Del. County officials have also told residents not to call 911 for fire information. Updates instead can be found by calling (928) 679-4173. Residents are also advised to go to www.coconino.az.gov/emergency to register their cell phone numbers to receive emergency updates from the CodeRed system. Residents were also told that if they’re ordered to evacuate, they should prepare to be gone for several days and to leave with all medications.