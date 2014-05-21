© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Residents of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands Put on Alert

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Justin Regan
Published May 21, 2014 at 4:57 PM MST
P5210243.JPG
Brian Sanders
/

As a result of the 4,500-acre Slide Fire, the communities of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands have been given pre-evacuation notice. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, the announcement came with several other advisories concerning the fire.

The designation does not yet apply to Mountainaire or Pine Del. County officials have also told residents not to call 911 for fire information. Updates instead can be found by calling (928) 679-4173. Residents are also advised to go to www.coconino.az.gov/emergency to register their cell phone numbers to receive emergency updates from the CodeRed system. Residents were also told that if they’re ordered to evacuate, they should prepare to be gone for several days and to leave with all medications.

