The Slide Fire: Wednesday Updates

Wednesday update, 4:30 p.m.:

According to forest officials, the Slide Fire is now estimated to be 4,500 acres and is zero percent contained. It's burning northward into the West Fork and Harding Point areas.

The fire has reached Pumphouse Wash in Oak Creek Canyon. Officials say that if it crosses Forest Road 237, evacuation for Kachina Village and Forest Highlands will be recommended.

Wednesday noon update:

The Slide Fire is confirmed to be 1,000 acres and is still zero percent contained. The fire could grow to 2,000 acres by nightfall.

Wednesday morning 9 a.m.:

Though officials have not updated the fire's size yet today, it's likely much bigger than the 400-plus-acre estimate put out Tuesday night. The blaze has moved up the canyon walls and is now in the East Pocket area above the rim, approaching West Fork of Oak Creek.