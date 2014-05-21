© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Wallow-fire-USFS-Ap-sit-NF-inferno-5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Type 1 Incident Team Takes Over Slide Fire Management

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 21, 2014 at 3:56 PM MST
_DSC8383.jpg
Ryan Heinsius
/

Strong winds and steep terrain are challenging crews fighting the Slide Fire in Oak Creek Canyon south of Flagstaff. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports from Flagstaff, a Type 1 Incident Management Team has taken control of the fire that has grown dramatically since first being reported Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the Slide Fire is more than 1,000 acres in size and zero percent contained. Overnight the flames climbed the western walls of Oak Creek Canyon and have now entered the Harding Point Area north of West Fork.

There are 200 personnel on scene, including 20 hotshot crews. Forty additional fire engines as well as multiple air tankers and helicopters are there.

Southwest Area Management Teams spokesman Bill Morse says crews are working around the clock to contain the blaze.

“One of our biggest concerns in this area is catastrophic wildfire coming up out of Oak Creek Canyon and burning towards Flagstaff. We’ve been preparing for fires like this for a long time, doing everything we can.”

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice for the Kachina Village and Forest Highlands neighborhoods. Winds are predicted to die down later this week and a chance of rain exists for Friday and Saturday.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
