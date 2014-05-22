© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Tonto National Forest to Enact Tighter Fire Regulations Friday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published May 22, 2014 at 3:38 PM MST

As a result of drought conditions, hot temperatures and increased fire danger, officials have announced elevated fire restrictions for the Tonto National Forest beginning Fri, May 23 at 8 a.m. The new restrictions prohibit virtually all fire or fire-causing activities in the forest. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or charcoal-burning device is banned.

Also prohibited are operating internal combustion power tools, welding equipment  or torches with open flames, operating combustion engines without spark-arresting devices, or discharging firearms except in taking game in accordance with Arizona hunting laws.

Smoking is also prohibited outside of enclosed vehicles or buildings or developed recreation sites. Use of petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns and heating devices are allowed only if they are equipped with a switch or attached manual device that allows the fire to be extinguished immediately. 

For more info, see http://firerestrictions.us.az.

