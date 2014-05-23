Coconino Board of Supervisors Bans Fires in Unincorporated Areas of the County

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has approved a ban on all fires on public and private lands in the unincorporated areas of the county effective immediately. The prohibition will remain until the danger of wildfire decreases.

The ban applies to all open fires, campfires and other pyrotechnic displays. The Board of Supervisors had previously banned the use and sale of fireworks in the county.

Excluded from the fire ban are petroleum-fueled stoves or lanterns, enclosed charcoal BBQ grills operated in residential yards, and special events approved by the Board of Supervisors.

For more info on the fire ban, see http://www.coconino.az.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=875.