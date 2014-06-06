© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Local Specialists Assess Fallout from the Slide Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Justin Regan
Published June 6, 2014 at 5:00 AM MST
With the Slide Fire fully contained, the burned areas of Oak Creek Canyon still pose risks to people and structures. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, officials with the Coconino National Forest have sent in the Burned Area Emergency Response Team to assess the damage.

The team is composed of local hydrologists, soil scientists, engineers and foresters. They are tasked with finding immediate threats in the fire’s burn area. Heather Noel is with the public affairs office of the Coconino National Forest.

“There are trees right now that used to hold rocks in place in the canyon, and those trees had damage, they burned, the roots are still holding those rocks in place, but not for very long. Those roots will degrade and then those rocks will roll down,” Noel said.

Rehabilitation efforts began before the fire was contained. The response team is working now before monsoon season begins when the risk of mudslide increases. The team will first produce a burn-severity map that will show what areas were affected by the fire. It will then recommend actions to counter the threats.

