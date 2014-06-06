© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

NAU Announces Finalist For Presidency

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published June 6, 2014 at 3:10 PM MST
Rita_Cheng.jpg
Southern Illinois University
/

The Arizona Board of Regents today announced the final candidate in its search for the next president of Northern Arizona University. As Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris reports, Rita Cheng, current Chancellor at Southern Illinois University is poised to take over the post.

Cheng was one of about 500 candidates who applied for the job. She comes from an accounting background, is a certified CPA and holds an MBA as well as a doctorate in Management. Cheng, 61, is also the current chair of the NCAA finance committee. At a press conference this morning, Rick Myers, co-chair of NAU's Presidential Search Committee, said Cheng stood out from the pool of candidates for many reasons.

"She has a varied background of administrative and leadership roles," Myers said. "Her scholarly work in accounting, all those things are very impressive. But, when you meet Rita, the person, and you see her charisma and her style, her openness to others, I think we just have the best combination of experience and human nature and personal capabilities that will serve NAU very well."

LuAnn Leonard, also a co-chair of the Arizona Board of Regents, says Cheng was also an attractive candidate because of her emphasis on the undergraduate education experience...something Leonard believes will empower students and help the university better serve incoming students.

"What's interesting about her," Leonard says, "is that she is also a first generation student who has worked their way up. So that was very important because NAU does serve many first generation and underrepresented students."

Officially, Cheng has been offered a tentative contract since the state Board of Regents must still finalize her appointment. If officially confirmed, she will replace current NAU president John Haeger, who plans to retire at the end of 2015.

KNAU and Arizona News
Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
See stories by Gillian Ferris