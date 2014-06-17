Junipine Fire Starts in Oak Creek Canyon

Junipine Fire Evening Update, Mon June 16:

According to the Coconino National Forest, the Junipine Fire is 12 acres and 25 percent contained. It has been moving toward the Slide Fire burn area, but also south in an area that had not previously burned. About 60 to 70 personnel are on scene.

The fire was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Monday and its cause is thought to have been a downed power line, though that's not confirmed yet. Officials are cautiously optimistic that the fire will be contained by the end of the day Tuesday.

According to Coconino County, the mandatory evacuation of Junipine Resort has been lifted but residents remain on pre-evacuation notice. Highway 89A has also reopened.

No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

Junipine Fire Update:

According to Coconino County, residents and businesses in Junipine Resort and Estates are under a mandatory evacuation due to the Junipine Fire. A Red Cross shelter has been set up at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave. in Flagstaff. Small animals are being accepted at the Coconino Humane Association, 3501 E. Butler Ave. in Flagstaff.

Highway 89A is closed at Slide Rock State Park. Residents and businesses from Junipine Resort to the switchbacks are on a pre-evacuation notice. A CodeRed emergency notification has been issued by Coconino County to those affected.

Junipine Fire:

Crews have responded to the Junipine Fire, located in Oak Creek Canyon near Junipine Resort. It is currently eight acres in size and was reported late Monday afternoon.

The fire is burning north toward the Slide Fire burn area and early reports indicate that it was caused by a downed power line.

Currently, 50 personnel are on scene including resources for air attack, four engines and a fuels crew.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time and no structures are threatened. KNAU will post more information as it becomes available.