APS has rescheduled a power outage affecting KNAU's Verde Valley Service. The repair work will take place from 8am Wednesday morning and continue until as late as 4pm. As a result, our transmitters on Mingus Mountain will lose powerand our signals on 102.5 and 103.3 will be forced off the air. We regret the inconvenience and suggest tuning to 88.7 for new and classical or streaming KNAU New/Talk online at KNAU.org.