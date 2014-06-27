© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

San Juan Fire Forces Evacuations in the White Mountains

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published June 27, 2014 at 9:38 AM MST

Officials say the San Juan Fire burning on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in the White Mountains has forced evacuations of 30 homes in the Red Cabin Ranch and Whiting Homestead areas. According the 12 News, a dozen more homes are threatened and a pre-evacuation notice has been given for residents of Greens Peak Hideaway.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuees at Round Valley Middle School in Eagar at 126 W. 2nd St.

Officials say the San Juan Fire began in the unimproved San Juan Flats area and then moved into the  Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests about 17 miles east of Show Low. It has grown to more than 2,000 acres and is burning toward the northeast. The San Juan Fire is located between the old burn areas of the Rodeo-Chediski and Wallow fires, the two largest in Arizona history.

A Type II Incident Team is managing the fire-fighting effort. Multiple hotshot crews, engines, helicopters and planes are currently in use.

For evacuation information, call (928) 337-4321.

