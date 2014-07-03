San Juan Fire Updates

Update, Thu, July 3, 7:30 a.m.:

The San Juan Fire burning southeast of Show Low is now 70 percent contained and 6,975 acres in size. Crews are conducting mop-up and rehabilitation efforts in the burn area.

At t 8 a.m. this morning, the evacuation order for Red Cabin Ranch, Whiting Homestead and Carlock Ranch was lifted along with the pre-evacuation order for Greens Peak Hideaway and Hidden Meadows.

There are currently 624 personnel on scene including four hotshot crews and two helicopters. A partial closure of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests remains in effect.

The fire was human caused and is under investigation.

Update, Wed, July 2, 8 a.m.:

The San Juan Fire is now 15 percent contained and 6,975 acres in size. The blaze's increase in size is mostly due to burnout operations. In total, 679 personnel are fighting the fire. Crews have also begun conducting rehabilitation work on the burn area.

A public meeting will be held at the Vernon Fire Station Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Update, Tue, July 1, 9 a.m.:

The San Juan Fire burning 18 miles southeast of Show Low is now 6,400 acres and 5 percent contained. It is burning on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for Red Cabin Ranch, Whiting Homestead and Carlock Ranch. Pre-evacuation notices have been given to Greens Peak Hideaway and the Hidden Meadows Ranch. The fire's burn area has been closed to the public and road blocks are in place.

A total of 683 personnel are on scene. Overnight operations were successful in removing fuel between constructed fire lines. Crews are conducting burnout operations on the west side of the fire, and overnight operations expanded the fire by about 700 acres. Fire growth in the coming days will likely be as a result of the burnouts. Mop-up operations are being conducted on the north and east sides of the fire.

Heavy smoke as a result of the fire has been present in low-lying areas. The fire was human caused and is under investigation. For updates on the San Juan Fire, see 311info.net.

Update, Mon, June 30, 7:30 a.m.:

The San Juan Fire burning 18 miles southeast of Show Low is now at 5,700 acres and 5 percent containment. A total of 679 personnel are on scene. Successful burnout operations overnight removed fuel between constructed fire lines and the main body of the fire.

Travel on Highway 60 may be affected today due to settling smoke from last night's operations.

A public meeting will be held at the Vernon Fire Station at 6 p.m. Monday night with fire managers and representatives from the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for Red Cabin Ranch, Whiting Homestead and Carlock Ranch. Pre-evacuation notices have been given to Greens Peak Hideaway and Hidden Meadows Ranch. A closure is also in effect for the fire area in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.

More info can be found at 311info.net.

Update, Sun, June 28, 9:30 a.m.:

The San Juan Fire remains at 5,000 acres and zero percent containment. As of Sunday morning there were 552 personnel on scene including eight hotshot crews, six hand crews, 24 engines, five dozers, four water tenders, and five helicopters.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for the subdivisions of Red Cabin Ranch, Whiting Homestead and Carlock Ranch. Pre-evacuation notices have been given to Greens Peak Hideaway and Hidden Meadows Ranch. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Round Valley Middle School in Eagar. Evacuees are being asked to check in at (928) 333-3412.

Crews continue to reinforce containment lines and are pleased with the progress. Fire activity was minimal on the southern edge of the fire. Past thinning in the area is helping firefighters with the effort.

Closures have been put into effect by the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests as well as the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

No structure have burned and no injuries have been reported. More info can be found at 311info.net.

Update, Sat, June 27, 7 p.m.:

The San Juan Fire burning east of Show Low is now at 5,000 acres and zero percent containment. The fire crossed containment lines Friday afternoon but the north end of the fire is holding. The fire originated in the San Juan Flats area on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Nine hotshot crews are on scene as well as various air support resources. The cause is unknown and is under investigation.

The subdivisions of Red Cabin Ranch and Whiting Homestead were given evacuation orders and a Red Cross shelter has been set up in Eagar at the Round Valley Middle School. Pre-evacuatioin notices are in place for Greens Peak Hideaway.

More evacuation information is available at (928) 333-3412 and more on the fire at 311info.net.