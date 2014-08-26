State Primary Election to Narrow Down U.S. House, Governor and Attorney General Races

Arizonans head to the polls today to vote in the state’s primary election. As Arizona public radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, a crowded field of candidates are vying for several statewide offices, including governor and the U.S. House of Representatives.

A recent survey by the Remington Research Group showed a virtual tie between Republicans Andy Tobin and Adam Kwasman. The two state legislators are battling each other to challenge Democratic Representative Ann Kirkpatrick for her Congressional seat in November’s general election. Eastern Arizona rancher Gary Kiehne is trailing in the polls, but with 20 percent of state Republicans undecided as of last week, the race is seen by some as wide open.

In the Legislative District 6 state senate race, the late Republican incumbent Chester Crandell remains on the ballot. But according to the Arizona Capitol Times, Navajo County Supervisor Sylvia Allen will take his place in the general election. She’ll face former state legislator, Sedona independent Tom O’Halleran.

The Republican race for attorney general features incumbent Tom Horne and challenger Mark Brnovich. Horne is currently under investigation for using public funds for his reelection bid, something that has become a central theme of the campaign. Felecia Rotellini is running unopposed as the race’s Democrat.

For governor, a six-way Republican contest pits Mesa Mayor Scott Smith against state treasurer Doug Ducey and former internet executive Christine Jones. The winner will face Democrat and former Arizona regent Fred DuVal in the general election.

Early ballots may be dropped off all day to designated sites and statewide polling places will remain open until 7 o’clock tonight. For a list of polling places, see https://voter.azsos.gov/VoterView/PollingPlaceSearch.do.