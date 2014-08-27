Still Too Close to Call in First Congressional District Republican Primary

With all precincts reporting, Andy Tobin leads Gary Kiehne by fewer than 500 votes out of more than 43,000 cast in the first congressional district’s Republican primary. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, no clear winner has yet been determined in one of the state’s most closely watched races.

Kiehne and state representative Adam Kwasman were seen as the more conservative picks in the race. Being the relative moderate, Tobin is seen by many Republicans as their best chance to defeat Democratic incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick in November’s general election.

In other Republican state primaries, former Arizona department of gaming director Mark Brnovich beat out embattled incumbent Tom Horne for attorney general. He’ll face Democratic prosecutor Felecia Rotellini in November. State Senator Michele Reagan won in the secretary of state race and will go against former state attorney general Terry Goddard. State Treasurer and former CEO Doug Ducey and former Arizona Regent Fred DuVal will compete for governor.

The Navajo Nation also held primary elections in which current president Ben Shelly did not advance. Moving forward were former president Joe Shirley Jr. and former state representative Chris Deschenee.