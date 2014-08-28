With No Winner Yet Declared in CD-1, Kirkpatrick Proposes Debates

The Republican primary race in the First Congressional District remains too close to call. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan Reports, this hasn’t prevented the incumbent from preparing to face the eventual winner.

Democrat incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick has announced she’ll be spending nearly $2 million on ads for the general election. She has also challenged her Republican opponent to a series of debates throughout the state. A few hundred votes separates Republican State House Speaker Andy Tobin and businessman Gary Kiehne in the Republican Primary.

In the Fourth Congressional District, Republican incumbent Paul Gosar will face Kingman Middle School Teacher and Democrat Mikel Weisser.

In the State’s Sixth Legislative District, Republicans Brenda Barton and Bob Thorpe and Democrat business consultant Lanny Morrison will compete for two seats in November.

For State Senate, according to the Arizona Capitol Times, Navajo County Supervisor and former state Legislator Sylvia Allen will run on the Republican ticket taking the place of the late Chester Crandell. She’ll face former state senator Sedona Independent Tom O’Halleran.