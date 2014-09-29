After Resigning, Navajo Speaker to Plead Guilty in Fund Misuse Case

The speaker of the Navajo Nation Council resigned Monday amid allegations of bribery and misuse of tribal funds. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, he’s expected to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery Tuesday in the far-reaching case.

Prosecutors allege Johnny Naize, along with several other Navajo lawmakers, took part in a scheme to funnel tribal money to each other’s families. They say Naize’s family illegally received nearly $37,000 from a tribal emergency and scholarship fund.

Naize is the most recent Navajo legislator to strike a deal with prosecutors in the case. Earlier this month, former council speaker Lawrence Morgan pleaded guilty in an attempt to avoid jail time.

After Naize was charged with bribery and conspiracy earlier this year, the council stripped him of his administrative duties. But he maintained his innocence and refused to resign.

Naize has worked as a tribal lawmaker for 16 years, nearly four of which were spent as the head of the Navajo legislature. According to his attorney, Naize is accepting responsibility and wants to return balance to the Navajo people.