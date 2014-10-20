© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Federal Investigators Look Into Sexual Harassment Allegations At Grand Canyon National Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published October 20, 2014 at 9:16 AM MST
Federal investigators are at Grand Canyon National Park this week looking into allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation by some Park employees, including Rangers. As Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris reports, at least 12 people have come forward with claims that Park officials were aware of the harassment, but did little - or nothing - about it.

The Department of the Interior called for the investigation after receiving documents from a group of current and former employees and volunteers at Grand Canyon National Park. Their statements detail more than a decade of alleged harassment, assault, hostility and retaliation within the Park's River Ranger District. The unit patrols more than 200 miles of the Colorado River that runs through the Park. They're responsible for public safety, law enforcement and overseeing scientific and other resource management projects along the river corridor. Investigators with the Inspector General's Office are conducting initial interviews this week. Officials with the Grand Canyon say they're unable to comment because it's an open investigation.

