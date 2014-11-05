© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Educational Ballot Measures Pass in Coconino County

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Justin Regan
Published November 5, 2014 at 3:02 PM MST
FUSlogo_CID39.jpg
www.fusd1.org
/

Educational ballot measures effecting Coconino County all passed in this week’s election. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, that means more funding for the Flagstaff and Tuba City Unified School Districts.

Voters approved to continue an existing property tax that will provide additional funding beyond what the state gives to the Flagstaff Unified School District. The tax will grant at least an additional $2.4 million to the district beginning next fiscal year. The override will likely appear on the ballot again in 2018.

Two bond measures were also passed for the Tuba City Unified School District.  They could generate up to $28 million in revenue. The School’s Governing Board says that’s the projected cost for construction of new buildings, sewers, utility lines, roadways and possibly teacher housing.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News electionseducation fundingLocal News
Justin Regan
See stories by Justin Regan
Related Content