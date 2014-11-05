Educational Ballot Measures Pass in Coconino County

Educational ballot measures effecting Coconino County all passed in this week’s election. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, that means more funding for the Flagstaff and Tuba City Unified School Districts.

Voters approved to continue an existing property tax that will provide additional funding beyond what the state gives to the Flagstaff Unified School District. The tax will grant at least an additional $2.4 million to the district beginning next fiscal year. The override will likely appear on the ballot again in 2018.

Two bond measures were also passed for the Tuba City Unified School District. They could generate up to $28 million in revenue. The School’s Governing Board says that’s the projected cost for construction of new buildings, sewers, utility lines, roadways and possibly teacher housing.