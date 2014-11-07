Thousands of Uncounted Ballots Could Affect Too-Close-To-Call Races

After Tuesday’s election, two statewide races and votes on a ballot proposition remain too close to call. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, thousands of uncounted ballots could have a significant impact on the outcomes.

According to the secretary of state’s office, about 245,000 ballots still have yet to be counted, along with more than 60,000 provisional ballots.

The uncounted votes could affect the race for superintendent of public instruction. Republican Diane Douglas currently leads Democrat David Garcia by about 2,700 votes. So far, more than a million have been counted. Both Coconino and Pima counties voted overwhelmingly for the Democrat while Mohave and Yavapai counties showed significant support for the Republican.

In southern Arizona’s Second Congressional District, Democrat incumbent Ron Barber trails Republican Martha McSally by only 360 votes.

Proposition 122 would allow state officials to reject funding or enforcement of federal actions deemed unconstitutional. About 31,000 votes so far favor passage of the measure. Support for Prop 122 has mainly come from the more rural eastern and western portions of the state. Coconino, Maricopa and Pima counties all soundly defeated it.