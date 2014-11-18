COMMUNITY GIVING
Thank you for the many ways you support educational institutions and community nonprofits, such as KNAU Arizona Public Radio, throughout the year. Many organizations rely on individual support and, we know many of you prefer to give in the month of December.
There are several ways you can support your favorite organizations this month while possibly also realizing a tax advantage. Please find a small sample below of organizations throughout the region that benefit directly from community support. Check with your financial advisor to see what works best for you and your giving situation.
There are several categories of organizations you may make contributions toward. Below are some helpful links from the Arizona Department of Revenue.
--AZ Charitable Tax Credits (formerly known as Working Poor Tax Credit)
http://www.azdor.gov/About/FAQs/CharitableTaxCredit.aspx and www.flagstafftaxcredit.org
--AZ School Tax Credits
http://www.azdor.gov/TaxCredits/SchoolTaxCreditsforIndividuals.aspx
--Tax Information for Contributors
http://www.irs.gov/Charities-&-Non-Profits/Contributors
From all of us at KNAU, best wishes this holiday season and many thanks for your generous support. You keep KNAU, and our community, strong!
Big Brothers Big Sisters, Central Arizona
Big Brothers Big Sisters, Flagstaff
Big Brothers Big Sisters, Yavapai
Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona
Boys and Girls Club of Central Arizona
Coconino Coalition for Children and Youth
Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy
Habitat for Humanity, Flagstaff
Literacy Volunteers of Coconino County
New Horizons Disability Empowerment Center, Prescott Valley
Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition