First Confirmed Flu Case for Coconino County

Coconino County health officials have confirmed the first local case of the flu this season. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, they’re urging people to get vaccinated despite claims it’s not as effective as in past years.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say a common flu strain covered by the vaccine has mutated. As a result, the effectiveness of the vaccine has been reduced. But, they say getting vaccinated will still help protect against the virus.

Marie Peoples, chief health officer for Coconino County Public Health Services District says mutations during the flu season are common.

“But the advice is always to get the flu vaccination, because it does cover for several strains and even if you get a strain that’s not necessarily fully covered within the vaccination, you still receive some protection, which of course is going to mitigate the symptoms and you won’t become quite as ill,” Peoples said.

There have been 131 confirmed cases of flu in Arizona so far this season, which Peoples says is comparable to past years. She says vaccines are especially important for very young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions. Washing hands, avoiding contact with sick people and not touching the eyes or the mouth are other ways to prevent the flu.