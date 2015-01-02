Flagstaff Remembers Fallen Police Officer Tyler Stewart

Today in Flagstaff, hundreds of mourners gathered along the funeral procession route of fallen police officer Tyler Jacob Stewart. Stewart was killed in the line of duty last Saturday while following-up on a domestic violence incident. He was a rookie officer, just 24 years old. As Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris reports, Stewart's family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers remembered him as compassionate and loyal.

Six uniformed officers solemnly carried Tyler Stewart's casket into a crowded church on the east side of town. Inside, loved ones, co-workers and state officials told stories, said prayers and made tributes to the young officer. Flagstaff Police Chief Kevin Treadway was one of them. "I just want to express to you what a kind and professional young man Officer Stewart was," Treadway said. "I was very impressed with him, and I'm greatly saddened that he lost his life, especially in this horrid way. He did a very good thing by making us feel safe and looked after on Saturday, and his family should feel proud that he was out doing such a good job."

Stewart was killed while conducting interviews in a domestic violence case. His assailant shot Stewart several times before taking his own life. Prescott Police Lieutenant Jonathan Brambila was Stewart's class officer while he was a cadet at the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy. "You are brave, you are strong," Brambila said of Stewart. "You made a choice to stand in the face of danger and protect your community. You made a difference. Thank you, Tyler."

Officer Stewart's death is the second fatal police shooting in the history of the Flagstaff Police Department. The Federal Bureau of Justice Statistics says domestic violence calls are among the most dangerous for law enforcement officers to respond to because they're so unpredictable.