Flagstaff Carryout Plastic Bag Ban Gaining Momentum

A move to ban single-use plastic carryout bags in Flagstaff is gaining momentum. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, at Tuesday’s city council meeting the public will have a chance to voice opinions about the proposed ban.

Ten million plastic bags a year are distributed by Flagstaff retailers. Supporters of an ordinance banning them say a vast majority of bags end up as litter in local waterways and forests. Plastic bags also create additional waste in the city’s landfill that’s nearing capacity. Additionally, bag recycling programs in the city have seen little participation.

Now, the Flagstaff Sustainability Commission is recommending an outright ban, preventing retailers from giving out plastic bags upon checkout. If the ordinance is passed, the commission would conduct education programs and may provide cheap or free reusable cloth bags to the public. Under the proposed ordinance, single-use recyclable paper bags will still be available for use without a fee.

Opponents of a bag ban say the discussion is a waste of time in the face of job creation, infrastructure and affordable housing issues. They also say a ban would take away consumer choice.

Currently, more than 100 U.S. municipalities and counties, as well as the entire state of California, have either banned plastic bags or placed a fee on using them. And last year, Bisbee became the first and only city in Arizona to enact a ban.