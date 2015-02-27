County Hosts Job Fair for Walgreens Employees

This week, over a hundred workers at the Walgreens distribution center in Flagstaff were laid off. The retail chain had announced they were closing their center last July. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, Coconino County is trying to find new employment for the workers affected, which involved a job fair.

While several job fairs have happened at the Walgreens cite since September, this one at the Little America Hotel in Flagstaff is the biggest so far. The event is put on by the Coconino County Career Center. They have been helping the employees transition to new jobs. Carol Curtis is their director.

“We help with additional training to make sure they don’t just take another job, but they’re learning skills that will allow them to be a productive part of that new organization,” said Curtis.

Emilena Preston is a Walgreens employee. She’s keeping her fingers crossed on some jobs she’s applied for.

“I’ve been to three job fairs and I’m still trying to go on line, still applying, but I’m still struggling to find jobs. And it’s close to the layoff and hopefully I can find something soon,” said Preston.

Walgreens offered to transfer anyone who wanted to stay on. But with Flagstaff being the only distribution center in the state, the option was mostly taken up by managers. Over 300 workers will be laid off by the time the plant closes in April. For Arizona Public Radio, I’m Justin Regan in Flagstaff.