Arizona House Passes Bill On Abortion Restrictions

The Arizona House has approved a bill barring women from buying any health care plan through the federal marketplace that includes abortion coverage.

The proposal passed Monday on a 33-24 vote also requires that abortion providers tell women the effects of medication given to cause an abortion might be reversible. Opponents say that's an unproven theory.

The House approved an amendment shielding the addresses of doctors who perform abortions.

Supporters say Senate Bill 1318 ensures tax dollars don't support abortions. Opponents say politicians are trying to block women's health care decisions.

Women can now buy optional coverage covering abortions for an extra premium. The bill would bar that coverage even for women who don't get federal tax subsidies for their health insurance plans.

The Senate must approve the House amendments.