© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino NF Timber Sale and Thinning Project to Begin Next Month

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published March 26, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
pni0705hikehoward.jpg
Mare Czinar/The Republic
/

Next month, a logging project will resume on the Coconino National Forest south of Flagstaff. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it’s is designed to decrease fire danger in an area adjacent to neighborhoods outside the city.

About 570 acres in the Priest Draw area east of Mountainaire will be thinned as part of the Howard Timber Sale. According to officials, the operation will help protect the more than 500 homes in the area from wildfire. It’ll also restore the forest to more natural conditions and improve animal habitat.

Forest managers say the work will temporarily change the appearance of the landscape as hazardous fuels are removed using heavy machinery. But within two years the area will recover from the work, increasing forest health and the amount of vegetation and wildlife.

The thinning project is a continuation of work from last year.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireLocal NewsCoconino National Forest
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content