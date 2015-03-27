© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Funeral For Slain Navajo Police Officer To Be Held Today

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 27, 2015 at 7:55 AM MST
  New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday in honor of a Navajo Nation police officer killed in a shootout with a gunman.

 

Friday is also when law enforcement officers and area residents are expected to gather in Farmington to remember 42-year-old Alex Yazzie.

A funeral service for Yazzie will be held at 10 a.m. at Pinon Hills Community Church. A procession will then travel down Main Street to Memory Gardens.

Authorities say Yazzie was killed March 19 after 24-year-old Justin Fowler shot at officers in Red Valley, Arizona.

Fowler led police on a high-speed pursuit from a Shiprock home where he allegedly had been beating his wife and mother.

Authorities say he also wounded two officers before being killed by police.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
