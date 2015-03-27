Funeral For Slain Navajo Police Officer To Be Held Today

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday in honor of a Navajo Nation police officer killed in a shootout with a gunman.

Friday is also when law enforcement officers and area residents are expected to gather in Farmington to remember 42-year-old Alex Yazzie.

A funeral service for Yazzie will be held at 10 a.m. at Pinon Hills Community Church. A procession will then travel down Main Street to Memory Gardens.

Authorities say Yazzie was killed March 19 after 24-year-old Justin Fowler shot at officers in Red Valley, Arizona.

Fowler led police on a high-speed pursuit from a Shiprock home where he allegedly had been beating his wife and mother.

Authorities say he also wounded two officers before being killed by police.