Fire Season 2015
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2015 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail knaunews@nau.edu.

Dry, Warm Conditions Set the Stage for 2015 Fire Season

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published March 31, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
Brady Smith/Coconino National Forest
With warming spring temperatures and dry conditions, wildfire danger in northern Arizona is increasing. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, forest managers are gearing up for what could be an active year for firefighters.

This winter, northern Arizona snowfall was about 60 percent of the average, and dryness levels in area forests are about a month ahead of schedule. That, combined with increased visitation to local forests as seasonal roads open, is causing officials to prepare for a possible April onset of fire season.

Don Muise is the fire staff officer for the Coconino National Forest. He says conditions have only worsened since the region’s last major precipitation in early March.

“We dried up pretty quick is the bottom line and so we’re starting looking at some issues we may have down the road. Right now, looking at our indices and stuff, we’re pretty much matched up to where we were last year,” Muise says.

Since the beginning of March, crews on the Coconino have responded to six human-caused wildfires, totaling about 40 acres. Muise says seasonal fire staff will begin work next week.

“This is a tough game to play because you’re trying to prepare for the worst, and we’re well in the stages of preparing for that, but hope that we’d get some relief down the road,” Muise says.

With no precipitation in the forecast for the region, Muise says forest managers could implement campfire restrictions in the coming weeks. 

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
