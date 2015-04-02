Legislature OKs Voluntary REAL ID Driver's Licenses

The Arizona Legislature has sent a bill to Gov. Doug Ducey allowing the Arizona Department of Transportation to issue driver's licenses that comply with the federal REAL ID Act.

Federal facilities have begun implementing rules for more secure identification documents required under the 2005 REAL ID Act. Airports could begin requiring the documents as early as next year.

Arizona is one of just seven states not fully in compliance with the REAL ID Act.

Sen. Bob Worsley is trying to allow state officials to provide optional REAL-ID compliance licenses for Arizona residents. His efforts stalled multiple times before the Senate and the House approved House Bill 2609 on Thursday.

Opponents expressed concerns about the federal government intruding on the privacy rights of individuals. Supporters argued the licenses are optional.