Flagstaff Teen Tells Remarkable Survival Story After Car Crash

A 16-year-old girl from Flagstaff is sharing her survival story after she drove off a cliff, and plunged more than 100 feet. As Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, two other teenage girls in the car were able to walk away with minor injuries.

Holly Macklin was driving her two friends home last week, after spending the say at Fossil Creek near Strawberry. Holly tells KTVK they were heading up Fossil Creek Road when she took a turn too fast, lost control, and hit a tree.

“We were stuck on a tree and then we heard it crack. And we're like, ‘Oh my god, this is going to happen.’ And then we just started rolling.”

The girls tumbled down a 100-foot cliff and when the car finally came to a stop, it was upside down. The two passengers had their seatbelts on and walked away, but Holly was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the car and became trapped underneath it.

“I was honestly just thinking, like, this could be really bad. I could die right now or I could just like away and have the most amazing story.”

Holly was stuck there for four hours before rescue crews were able to free her. In the end, the 16-year-old wound up with just some cuts and bruises.