Kaibab National Forest Upgrades Fire Danger to Moderate

Officials have raised the fire danger to moderate across much of the Kaibab National Forest. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, windy, dry conditions have crews on high alert.

With red flag warnings in effect across much of northern Arizona this week, officials are closely monitoring forests for wildfire danger. The Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts as well as the South Rim of the Grand Canyon were upgraded from low to moderate. That means most human fire activity has the potential to get out of control and ignite a wildfire.

Holly Kleindienst is the deputy fire staff officer for the Kaibab.

“At this time of year, the days are getting longer, they’re getting a little bit warmer and our spring winds are starting to kick in. And all of these things really start to dry out the conditions out there,” Kleindienst says.

Kleindienst says that by far the most common source of human-caused wildfire is campfires that aren’t properly extinguished. She, along with all fire officials, are urging the public to take extra steps in putting them completely out.

“We want people to actually get their hand in there, get it a little bit dirty, make sure, feel around a little bit in the footprint of your fire and make sure there’s absolutely no heat left at all,” Kleindienst says.

Forest managers are also warning against other activities that can cause wildfire like sparks from yard equipment or discarded cigarette butts.