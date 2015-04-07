Sen. John McCain Announces He's Running For 6th Term

U.S. Sen. John McCain says he will run for re-election.

The Arizona Republican tells NBC News in an interview that he plans to run for a sixth term in 2016. He is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Tea party groups see him as a top challenge in a primary. Conservatives have criticized him as too moderate. The 78-year-old will be 80 by Election Day, but he says his Senate career is only beginning.

McCain ran for president in 2008.