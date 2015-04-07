© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Sen. John McCain Announces He's Running For 6th Term

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 7, 2015 at 7:15 AM MST
MCCAIN_0.jpg

U.S. Sen. John McCain says he will run for re-election.

The Arizona Republican tells NBC News in an interview that he plans to run for a sixth term in 2016. He is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Tea party groups see him as a top challenge in a primary. Conservatives have criticized him as too moderate. The 78-year-old will be 80 by Election Day, but he says his Senate career is only beginning.

McCain ran for president in 2008.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press