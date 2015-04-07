Sen. McCain Officialy Announces Re-Election Bid

Arizona Senator John McCain announced today he’s seeking re-election in the US Senate. As Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, if he wins, it would be McCain’s sixth term in office.

The Republican senator announced his re-election bid to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry. McCain is currently chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and was the GOP presidential candidate in 2008. In an interview with NBC News last night, he said he’s eager and more than ready for another run at the U-S Senate.

“I think I have the knowledge and the background to help this nation through very perilous times, and I believe I can still contribute in many ways to the welfare and benefit of my state,” McCain said.

McCain says he’ll be prepared for the Republican primary next year, which could pit him against “tea party” conservatives. The Senator is 78 now, but by Election Day 2016, he’ll be 80-years-old.