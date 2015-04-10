Volunteers Needed To Replant Trees In Schultz Burn Area

The Coconino National Forest is asking volunteers to help plant thousands of trees in the Schultz Fire Burn Area near Flagstaff this weekend. As Arizona Public Radio’s Aaron Granillo reports, forest officials hope Saturday’s event will help bring the area back to life.

Nearly five years after the Schultz Fire broke out, and scorched more than 15-thousand acres, much of the burn area still looks barren. Forest Officials on the Coconino hope to change that tomorrow, by asking volunteers to help plant five-thousand-ponderosa pine trees. Brady Smith is with the Coconino National Forest.

"There’s also some tree shelters that need to be replanted from previous plantings. So we’re hoping people will come out and help us do that," Smith said. "Anybody can come out. They just need to be able to bend, kneel, crouch down. And be physically prepared for things like that."

Smith says volunteers should show up by 8:30 Saturday morning at the staging area near Schultz Pass Road, about a mile-and-a-half down from Elden Springs Road. He says they’ll provide all the planting tools. Volunteers just need to bring food and plenty of water.

If volunteers miss out on planting trees this weekend, the forest service will be holding another event next Saturday, April 18th.