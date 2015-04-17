© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Judge Rules Navajo Presidential Election Can't Move Forward

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 17, 2015 at 5:38 PM MST
20150417__tdt_l_election_0418_p1.jpg
Courtesy
/

A Navajo Nation judge says election officials cannot move forward with Tuesday's presidential contest.

Window Rock District Judge Carol Perry says the law is clear that a referendum vote on language requirements for the presidency must be held before Navajos choose their next leader.

Calls to election officials went unanswered late Friday, and their attorney didn't immediately respond to messages. An appeal to the tribe's Supreme Court is likely.

Tribal lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year to fund a referendum that essentially would eliminate a Navajo language fluency requirement for the tribe's top two posts.

The law was challenged in the tribe's Supreme Court, which enforced a previous order to hold the presidential election without further delay. The justices didn't address the referendum scheduled later this spring.

Associated Press
