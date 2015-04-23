© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arpaio Testifies In Racial-Profiling Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 23, 2015 at 7:29 AM MST
arpaio.jpg

  Sheriff Joe Arpaio has completed his first day of testimony in a hearing to decide whether he should be held in contempt of court for violating orders to stop his immigration patrols.

Arpaio testified for about an hour before the hearing finished for the day. He is expected to be back on the stand Thursday.

The normally defiant and tough-talking sheriff was more mild-mannered and meek than usual as he fielded questions about his immigration efforts. He frequently said "I don't recall" in response to questions.

Lawyers earlier played a recording of a deposition in which a lieutenant said Arpaio defied a judge's orders to stop carrying out immigration patrols.

Arpaio could face fines and other sanctions if he is found in contempt, along with a possible criminal contempt proceeding.

 

