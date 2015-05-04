© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Board of Regents Approve Tuition Increase

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 4, 2015 at 6:10 PM MST
The Arizona Board of Regents has approved tuition and fee increase proposals for the three state universities of between 3 and 4 percent.

Monday's vote signed off on increases for the 2015-2016 school year proposed by the three university presidents.

Arizona State University, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University leaders asked for the increases to make up for millions of dollars in state funding cuts.

University tuition has more than doubled in the past decade. Overall state funding has dropped despite big enrollment increases.

Regents also took the first step to reduce tuition for young immigrants who are protected from deportation under a federal program. The plan to drop tuition to 150 percent of in-state costs could be voted on next month.

 

Associated Press
