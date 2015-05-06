© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2015
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2015 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail knaunews@nau.edu.

Cinder Pit on Kaibab National Forest Opens for Forest Debris Disposal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 6, 2015 at 12:54 PM MST
Officials with the Kaibab National Forest are encouraging residents who live in wooded areas to remove potential fire fuel from their properties. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, they’ll be able to dispose of yard debris at a cinder pit near Parks.

Starting this weekend, community members will be able to bring pine needles, branches and other natural forest material to the Moonset Pit, about 20 miles west of Flagstaff. Forest managers say creating defensible spaces free of fire fuel around homes is a public safety issue. Removing dead vegetation and other dry material can help protect whole neighborhoods in the event of a wildfire.

The public will be able to access Moonset Pit two Saturdays a month until September. Forest debris brought there for disposal should be loose and not bagged, and garbage, building materials, lumber or other non-natural items won’t be accepted. 

For more info and specific dropoff dates, see http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/kaibab/news-events/?cid=STELPRD3837158.  

