KNAU and Arizona News

Judge: Dreamers Can Get In-State Tuition In Arizona

Published May 6, 2015
Published May 6, 2015 at 7:14 AM MST
Tom Tingle/Arizona Republic
A judge says young immigrants granted deferred deportation status by the Obama administration are eligible for in-state college tuition.

Tuesday's ruling from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Arthur Anderson comes in a lawsuit filed by former Attorney General Tom Horne against the Maricopa County Community College District.

Horne contended that so-called "dreamers" offered deferred action status were not legally present in the U.S and could not get state benefits because of a 2006 voter-enacted law known as Proposition 300.

But Anderson says the federal government considers deferred action recipients lawfully in the U.S. and they can get lower in-state tuition.

President Barack Obama created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2012 for young people who had been brought to the United States illegally as children.

Associated Press
