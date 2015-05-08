New Eagle Aviary on Navajo Nation Will Supply Ceremonial Feathers to Members

Outgoing Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly is expected to sign legislation that will fund the construction of a large golden-eagle aviary. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the move will expand a current program allowing tribal members to legally obtain the feathers of federally protected birds for ceremonial purposes.

The legislation approves nearly half-a-million dollars for the new 4,000-square-foot facility to be built at the Navajo Nation Zoo. The aviary will accommodate more than 20 golden eagles.

David Mikesic is the coordinator of the zoo.

“We’ve for the most part barely scratched the surface of what we’re capable of doing. We hope that this will increase our ability to serve the Navajo people,” Mikesic says.

In 2012, the Navajo Nation received federal permits to distribute naturally shed eagle feathers to its members. To date, more than 500 feathers from just four birds have been distributed to about 250 people.

Mikesic hopes the new program will reduce the black market trade of eagle feathers and also encourage conservation and education.

“The aviary in itself will allow for us to use it as a teaching tool. We will be able to save the lives of up to 20 or more eagles that are injured and cannot be put back into the wild,” Mikesic says.

The tribal program has historically been much more timely in its distribution of ceremonial feathers than a similar federal program — several weeks versus several years according to tribal officials.

They anticipate the Navajo Nation Zoo’s new aviary will be finished by the fall.