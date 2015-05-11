Grand Canyon To Mark Renovation Of Kolb Studio

The historic Kolb Studio at the Grand Canyon's South Rim looks like new again.

Park officials will celebrate the completion of a two-year renovation of the iconic, cedar-shingled property Saturday.

Built in 1904, Kolb Studio was the workspace and home of brothers Emery and Ellsworth Kolb for decades.

The brothers sold photographs they took of tourists visiting the canyon. They are also credited with bringing interest to the Grand Canyon by filming themselves navigating the Colorado River.

The Grand Canyon Association, which operates Kolb Studio, estimates that more than $400,000 of restoration work was done.

Emery Kolb's great-granddaughter is among those expected to attend Saturday's rededication.