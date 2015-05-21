Deschene Lands Job At Department Of Energy

A former Navajo Nation presidential candidate who was disqualified over a language fluency requirement has landed a job with the U.S. Department of Energy.

The agency announced this week that Chris Deschene is the new director of its Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs.

Department director Ernest Moniz says Deschene has cultivated relationships with tribes and has extensive experience in business and energy development, and natural resources.

Deschene is a former Arizona state representative and lawyer. He earned a master's and juris doctorate degrees from Arizona State University, with a focus on federal American Indian, energy and natural resources law.

David Conrad will serve as deputy director of the Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs. He previously was acting director.