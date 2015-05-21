Kingman Passes Ban On Smoking In Cars With Kids Present

Kingman drivers will have to put out their cigarettes if they have kids in the car under a new smoking ban that takes effect this summer.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports councilmembers narrowly approved the ban with a 4-3 vote Tuesday, making it a secondary offense to smoke in a car with people under the age of 18 present.

E-cigarettes are also covered under the ban. Retailers from Phoenix asked the council during the meeting to consider exempting vapor products.

The ban goes into effect June 18.