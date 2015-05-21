© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Kingman Passes Ban On Smoking In Cars With Kids Present

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 21, 2015 at 8:14 AM MST
SMOKING.JPG

Kingman drivers will have to put out their cigarettes if they have kids in the car under a new smoking ban that takes effect this summer.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports councilmembers narrowly approved the ban with a 4-3 vote Tuesday, making it a secondary offense to smoke in a car with people under the age of 18 present.

E-cigarettes are also covered under the ban. Retailers from Phoenix asked the council during the meeting to consider exempting vapor products.

The ban goes into effect June 18.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News children's healthcarepublic healthLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content